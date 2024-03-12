Rohan Smith speaks on “bizarre” Challenge Cup draw with two Leeds Rhinos stars set to return against St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has labelled his side’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw against St Helens as “bizarre”.

The Rhinos will go up against Saints in two weeks’ time in the Challenge Cup clash – a week after playing the Merseyside club in Super League.

But, it’s not unusual for Leeds, with Smith’s side having to do the same against Wigan Warriors last year.

“It’s bizarre that two years in a row you draw a team to play two weeks in a row – that was my first thought,” Smith said.

“It’s kind of unique but it will be a big battle, big contest and a big opportunity. To go far in the competition, you have to beat the big teams.

“That will be all of our priority next week but this week is round five. Next week we will focus on keeping ourselves in a competition we endeavour to strive and win.”

Ahead of the clash against Saints this Friday, Smith has hinted that both James Bentley and James Donaldson could return, whilst Andy Ackers and James McDonnell look good to go after suffering injury and illness last week respectively.

“We’ve got James Bentley and James Donaldson back in the mix after their suspensions. There will be decisions to make around who plays in the forward pack but the team is pretty stable.

“Andy had a haematoma, he is back in training but should be fine for this weekend. James (McDonnell) is still getting through the back end of that illness but he has trained and came through pretty good.”

