Roosters v Bulldogs game postponed after Covid-19 scare

Sydney Roosters’ game with Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed until tomorrow (Monday) after a coronavirus scare surrounding Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman.

Tolman has now been cleared of Covid-19 after a test but the other members of the club’s “bubble” will all need to be tested to make sure there is no infection within the club.

The Roosters v Bulldogs game was due to be the first game on Sunday but the Bulldogs reacted quickly to the news that one of Tolman’s children attends a school where a staff member has tested positive.

“Once we found out about Aiden’s situation we immediately informed the NRL and have been working with them overnight which ultimately led to the decision to postpone the game until tomorrow,” Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

“This is an unprecedented situation, but we will make sure that we take all the necessary precautions required and get everyone within our bubble tested and cleared over the next 24 hours.”

The game will now take place on Monday at 10am BST.