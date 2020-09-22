Round 14 Super League schedule revealed

Next week’s Super League fixture schedule has been revealed.

Three of the round’s five games will be on Sky Sports, including a doubleheader on Tuesday between Salford and Warrington, as well as the derby between Wigan and St Helens.

On Wednesday, Huddersfield will host Hull KR at the John Smith’s Stadium before Leeds host Catalans at Headingley.

Castleford will host their first game post-lockdown on Thursday, October 1st as they host Hull FC.

All games will be behind closed doors.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE ROUND 14 FIXTURES (SEPTEMBER 29, 30 and OCTOBER 1):

Tuesday 29 September (AJ Bell Stadium)

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves (6pm – live on Sky Sports)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (8.15pm – live on Sky Sports)

Wednesday 30 September

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (5.30pm, John Smith’s Stadium)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (7pm, Emerald Headingley Stadium)

Thursday 1 October

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (7.45pm, Mend-A-Hose Jungle – live on Sky Sports)