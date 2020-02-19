Rovers and Giants both boosted ahead of Friday

Rovers are looking to get back to winning ways, while Huddersfield are hoping to maintain their 100% winning record.

Rovers have made two changes for the side that was dominated by Leeds last Friday, with Mitch Garbutt and Joe Keyes coming in for Jamie Ellis and Jordan Abdull, who both sustained injuries.

Huddersfield, the only remaining undefeated side in Super League, have made one change to the side that narrowly edged victory over Salford, as Jordan Turner drops out for Jake Wardle.

Rovers: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Mulhern, Parcell, Livett, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Brierley

Giants: McGillvary, Jake Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell. L. Senior, I. Senior, Wood, Walne