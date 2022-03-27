Hull KR head coach Tony Smith responds to rumours of Leeds Rhinos return

Hull KR coach Tony Smith says he has spent “zero time” thinking about who takes over next at Leeds after being linked with the vacant role.

Smith spent four years at Headingley between 2004 and 2007, winning two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge, before spells with Great Britain and England then Warrington and, since 2019, Rovers.

Both Smith and his assistant, Leeds legend Danny McGuire, have been linked with a return to Headingley following Richard Agar’s resignation.

However Smith, whose contract at Craven Park runs out at the end of the current season, says his full focus remains on Rovers.

“I’m the coach here and I’m focused on coaching here,” he said after seeing his side reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with victory over Leigh.

“I’m quite at ease not knowing what my future is, and I’ve said that all along. All that stuff will work itself out.

“What’s going on at another club is nothing to do with us. I don’t like it being insinuated that it is having an effect on us. It’s not. It’s just not a topic.

“All these things work themselves out at the appropriate time. I’m happy for that to all pan itself out however it works out.

“I haven’t discussed my future with anybody, and I’m not going to discuss it publicly until I discuss it privately.

“One of my good friends just resigned from Leeds. I feel for him because he’s put his heart and soul into that and it’s a tough decision to come up with when you have been so involved.

“That’s where my thoughts have been this week. As to who gets the next job, honestly I’ve spent zero time thinking about it.”

Will Dagger took a knock to the knee in the Leigh win, but Smith said Lachlan Coote “should be back” to return at fullback for Friday’s Super League visit of Warrington regardless.

