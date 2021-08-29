Rovers confident of reaching Super League

Featherstone Rovers Chairman Mark Campbell is confident his dream of leading the club to Super League will be realised.

The Rovers supremo reckons James Webster’s side have got the measure of table toppers Toulouse, who are favourites to win the Championship play-offs and therefore seal the sole top-flight place available, even though they were earlier this month beaten 23-6 by the French side, who have a 100 percent record this year.

Speaking at a civic reception organised by Wakefield Council to mark Featherstone’s 1895 Cup Final victory over York at Wembley in July, Campbell said: “Thank you for putting this event on.

“We will get prompted this year, I’m certain of it, so we will be back here (at Wakefield Town Hall) soon.”

Featherstone last played in the top-flight in 1994-95, when they missed out on survival by one league place and two points.

They missed out on promotion to Super League in 1998 when neighbours Wakefield were 24-22 winners in the inaugural First Division (now Championship) Grand Final.

Featherstone were relegated to the third tier in 2005, returning two years later, and in 2019 were again pipped for promotion to the top flight, this time in the Million Pound Game by Toronto, who won 24-6 in Canada.

Speaking at the civic reception Denise Jeffery, the leader of Wakefield Council, whose territory also take in Super League clubs Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the Featherstone team and the support staff to the Town Hall.

“It gave us the opportunity to celebrate their sporting success and all the hard work and effort of all those involved.

“It also enabled the Council to recognise the great work Featherstone Rovers do to support our fostering service, helping recruit foster carers and offering activities for children in care – making a positive difference to the whole district.

“Rugby League is at the heart of our district and we have great pride in all our teams. We are already looking forward to next season and wish everyone the very best of luck.”

