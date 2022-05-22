Paul Rowley puts faith in current Salford Red Devils crop after fresh injury blows

Paul Rowley, fresh from leading Salford Red Devils to successive wins, will aim to pilot his side closer to the play-offs with his current depleted squad.

The coach, already without several players, has now lost forwards King Vuniyayawa and Jack Wells for the season.

There has been speculation that local businessman Sebastian Gerrard, the Chairman of construction company Gerrards of Swinton Ltd, is interested in purchasing the AJ Bell Stadium, where Salford have played since the stadium opened in 2012.

But there have been constant reports that the Red Devils may swap stadiums with Salford City FC, moving to their Peninsula Stadium at Moor Lane, although that may not happen if the Red Devils can attract much-needed new investors to the club.

While Salford recently signed Widnes prop Tyler Dupree, fellow frontrower Josh Johnson went the other way, and Rowley says there are no funds for reinforcements.

“We’ve got space but no money to bring anybody in,” he explained.

“We were thin on the ground anyway. To lose a couple more and – not to value one more than the other, but King was certainly in the form of his life – is a massive blow for us.

“But we’ll just chuck whoever we’ve got out there and have 100 percent faith and confidence they’ll do their best. That will do for us.”

Salford, who head to Hull KR on Sunday week, May 5, followed up their 23-8 win over Leeds at the AJ Bell with a 30-14 home victory over Castleford, which featured a hat-trick of tries by winger Joe Burgess.

After 13 games, they are ninth, but only two points behind the Tigers, who currently occupy the sixth and final play-off place.

“We’ll take the two points, we’re more than happy with where we’re at – the fact we’re progressing, learning as a team under immense adversity week in, week out,” added Rowley.

“You can see on paper we’ve hardly got the biggest barnstorming pack of forwards in the world.

“So it’s testament to the effort the boys put in and their determination.”

