Rugby League Back Chat: Brett Kenny Special

With the continuation of the Coronavirus and the absence of any match action to discuss, Back Chat brings you the first of 2 documentaries featuring two of the game’s legends.

Australian Brett Kenny and his UK counterpart Garry Schofield discuss careers that not only saw them exchange hemispheres but also pick up the prestigious Golden Boot Award on their long and extraordinary playing paths.

First up is Brett Kenny who recalls his UK initiation was a very painful experience due to rather large elbow meeting the back of his head.

Watch the show below:

