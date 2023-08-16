Rugby league clubs given IMG scores ahead of provisional grading at the end of 2023 season

RUGBY LEAGUE clubs have been given their IMG scores ahead of the provisional grading at the end of the 2023 season.

Clubs were given access to their own grading scores and details earlier this week, but it’s important to take into account the fact these grading scores are historic and do not include anything from this season.

As such, the numbers given to clubs at present are not the be all and end all and certainly do not reflect the grades that clubs could get ahead of the 2024 season.

The numbers that will matter will come when the information from this season is collated and included – features which include league positions, cup wins (if applicable), finances, attendances and community work.

That information will be shared with clubs after the 2023 season finishes with grades given to clubs on the back of that.

Those grades will then be publicised later in the year, but, even then, those grades will be indicative given the fact that there will still be promotion and relegation for 2023 with a view to the 2024 season.

It certainly is an interesting time for all 36 professional clubs with some clubs’ futures resting heavily on the grades that will be handed out.

