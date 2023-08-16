Leigh Leopards announce next pre-match Super League entertainment for Catalans Dragons clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been the major success story in the 2023 season so far.

From winning the Challenge Cup Final last weekend to sitting inside the Super League top four, the Leopards have etched their name into history as the most successful ever promoted side.

A lot of that success is down to owner Derek Beaumont, who has bankrolled the club into making the signings wanted by head of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam.

Off the field, too, Beaumont has put his money where is mouth is to bring in some stellar pre-match entertainment from the likes of Scouting For Girls and T’Pau with another well-known band in the schedule for this weekend’s home clash against Catalans Dragons.

The Leopards will be taking on their French opponents under the Sky Sports cameras with the Challenge Cup likely to be paraded around the ground before kick-off.

Taking their spot on the new stage at the Leigh Sports Village will be Dodgy, a band most known for hit single Good Enough and Staying Out For The Summer.

It’s set to be yet another extravaganza from the Leopards with the club keen on some of those thousands that made the trip to Wembley at the weekend to fill the Sports Village on Saturday afternoon.