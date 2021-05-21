Rugby League comes to Belarus

In preparation for their first rugby league season, a training session has been held in the Belarus city of Gomel, featuring players from Varangians and Fierce Club.

Varangians president Illia Turyk said: “We had a invitational tournament in 2019 in Rechitsa that involved Ukrainian and Russian sides, and worked on the creation of a four team championship here. Unfortunately the pandemic quarantine and the political situation meant that out work was interrupted.

“But this year we hope to start the first championship with teams Varangians of Rechitsa, Fierce Beasts from Gomel, Uniya Brest and Dynamo Minsk. Once we do, then we will formally register the Belarusian Rugby League Federation.”

The Ukrainian Rugby League is assisting but, given the current environment, all the clubs are desperately short of kit, equipment and balls and an appeal has gone out to assist them. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Jovan Vujosevic, Europe regional director at European Rugby League on jovan.vujosevic@europeanrugbyleague.com