Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news and injuries as Rohan Smith brings in potential debutant

SALFORD RED DEVILS host Leeds Rhinos at the Salford Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils went down 32-6 to bottom side Wakefield Trinity last weekend in what was one of the surprises of the 2023 season.

Leeds, on the other hand, continued their good form with a superb 22-6 triumph over Warrington Wolves.

Team news and injuries

Salford head coach Paul Rowley will welcome back Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley to the side following their absence in the loss to Wakefield. There is, however, no Kallum Watkins.

Leeds boss Rohan Smith will still be without the suspended Blake Austin, whilst Jack Sinfield will be away on international duty with England Academy. Young fullback Alfie Edgell could debut.

Salford Red Devils’ 20-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyaywa

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

18 Alex Gerraerd

19 Adam Sidlow

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

4 Nene MacDonald

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

34 Alfie Edgell