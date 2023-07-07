Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news and injuries as Rohan Smith brings in potential debutant

SALFORD RED DEVILS host Leeds Rhinos at the Salford Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils went down 32-6 to bottom side Wakefield Trinity last weekend in what was one of the surprises of the 2023 season.
Leeds, on the other hand, continued their good form with a superb 22-6 triumph over Warrington Wolves.
Team news and injuries
Salford head coach Paul Rowley will welcome back Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley to the side following their absence in the loss to Wakefield. There is, however, no Kallum Watkins.
Leeds boss Rohan Smith will still be without the suspended Blake Austin, whilst Jack Sinfield will be away on international duty with England Academy. Young fullback Alfie Edgell could debut.
Salford Red Devils’ 20-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyaywa
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
18 Alex Gerraerd
19 Adam Sidlow
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
4 Nene MacDonald
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
34 Alfie Edgell