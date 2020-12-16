Rugby league player handed four year drugs ban

A rugby league players has been banned for four years after a positive drugs test.

Adam Carr provided an out-of-competition urine sample on December 9th last year following a Rochdale Hornets training season.

The same returned a finding of clenbuterol, an anabolic agent used to gain muscle and burn fat. The drug is banned at all times under the WADA 2019 Prohibited List.

UKAD Director of Operations, Pat Myhill said: “This was a very serious matter that involved a powerful anabolic agent, purchased from a friend via a third party in a gym. Clenbuterol is not licensed for human consumption in the UK.

“Athletes at all levels who are playing in sports adhering to anti-doping rules are required to take full responsibility for what they ingest and use. Athletes should think very carefully about who or where they are getting any substances from. We strongly urge that all athletes speak to medical professionals or their governing body, and also take the time to personally research and review substances before taking them. Online resources are readily available on the UKAD website such as GlobalDRO and Informed Sport to support athletes when in doubt.”

Carr will be suspended from the date of the positive sample and will be banned from playing until December 8th 2023.