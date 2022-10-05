Rugby League recommences in Ukraine

Rugby League has returned to Ukraine for the first time since the Russian invasion of the country.

Lviv Tigers won the 9s Cup of Ukraine. Six clubs from Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Franckivsk, Rivne, Ushgorod and Donestsk region took part, the Tigers defeating Tverdy Znik 20-12 in the final.

President of the Ukraine RL Federation, Artur Martyrosyan, commented: “This is a significant moment again for the sport in this country and we now hope to organize youth competitions in November.

We were without Legion XIII Kharkiv, our most successful team, because of the war operations but it was fantastic to see the sport being played here again, especially after the success of our U19s in the European Championships in Italy.”

Iryna Hrymal, vice president of URLF and head of the Lyiv regional council who hosted the tournament, added: “It was significant to be able to hold this event. Special thanks go to the armed forces for protecting us and securing this opportunity to resume playing.”

After the group stages and play offs, Khmelnytskyi Eagles finished in third spot, beating Rivne Giants 20-4, and Stanislaviv were fifth after defeating Trancarpathian Trinity 16-6.