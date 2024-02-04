Rugby League Results: Warrington stunned by Leigh, Wigan thrash Hull FC and Castleford beat Super League rivals

ANOTHER week of pre-season friendlies and 1895 Cup fixtures down and there were a number of interesting results that we witnessed.

On Saturday evening, Warrington Wolves hosted Leigh Leopards in what was Joe Philbin’s testimonial game. However, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Sam Burgess’ side, with the visitors taking home a 28-12 win.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Catalans Dragons took on an All Stars Elite One side, with the former running out 88-6 winners.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Wigan Warriors travelled to Hull FC for Scott Taylor’s testimonial. Again, though, the testimonial went awry, with Wigan thumping Hull 40-0.

St Helens also enjoyed an impressive day out, thrashing Salford Red Devils 52-10, whilst Leeds Rhinos ran out 26-18 winners in James Donaldson’s testimonial against Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers ensured they made it a special day for Paul McShane in his testimonial, beating Huddersfield Giants 20-14 whilst London Broncos drew to League One Oldham.

Pre-season full-time scores

Warrington Wolves 12-28 Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons 88-6 All Star Elite One

Hull FC 0-40 Wigan Warriors

St Helens 52-10 Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Hull KR

Castleford Tigers 20-14 Huddersfield Giants

Oldham 18-18 London Broncos

1895 Cup full-time scores

Whitehaven 12-18 Barrow Raiders

Dewsbury Rams 4-40 Bradford Bulls

York Knights 4-40 Wakefield Trinity

Rochdale Hornets 12-46 Halifax Panthers

Batley Bulldogs 15-14 Featherstone Rovers

Swinton Lions 18-6 Widnes Vikings

Doncaster 18-22 Sheffield Eagles

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.