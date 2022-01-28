Rugby League World 2022 Season Launch Special – Out Now!

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD IS BACK! – ISSUE 469 SEASON LAUNCH SPECIAL + FREE FIXTURE GUIDE – AVAILABLE NOW

Rugby League World magazine’s pandemic enforced break is over at last, and the big comeback issue is packed with loads of top quality Rugby League reading.

The centrepiece of this issue is a club-by-club preview of the 2022 Betfred Super League and Championship season, and also included is a free 36-page Fixture Guide which covers all three professional leagues.

Also inside this issue, former St Helens hero and Hull Kingston Rovers new signing Lachlan Coote answers fans’ questions in a Quickfire Q & A, and former Hull FC and Salford forward Jansin Turgut talks about his determination to rebuild his life and his career and return to Super League.

Five key games are highlighted as the ones to watch as the new season gets underway, and there’s a look back to a record-breaking Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos derby, as well as remembering the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy.

St Helens and England forward Vicky Whitfield discusses changes to the Women’s Super League structure and grassroots coverage follows the progress of Kam Siddique who started his Rugby League journey at Moldgreen ARLFC and went on to make history captaining England Community Lions.

There’s an in-depth chat with new Whitehaven recruit from down under, Alex Bishop, plus a look at the new Dolphins NRL franchise and how Rugby League is fighting back in Toronto.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief Jon Dutton explains how the tournament was saved from disaster after the late withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand last year, and there’s a look ahead to the 2025 tournament in France in our regular Treiziste Diary.

Plus, much more inside!

Rugby League World is NOT available in shops, only by post from League Publications Ltd or as a digital online edition from Pocketmags – see ordering details below.

Issue 469 (Feb 2022) Season Launch Issue including free Fixture Booklet for Super League, Championship and League 1, is available to order now.

Click here to order a single issue

Click here to order a subscription (3, 6 or 12 issue subscription are available)

Click here for the online edition at Pocketmags.com

Click here to order a Gift Voucher

Click here to order a Rugby League World Binder to store your issues (holds up to 12 copies)

You can also order a single issue or a subscription to Rugby League World by calling 01484 401895 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-5.30pm) or – if you are in the UK – by sending a cheque or postal order payable to ‘LPL’ for the correct amount (see below) with your name and full delivery address to: Rugby League World Subscriptions, League Publications Ltd, Wellington House, Briggate, Brighouse, West Yorkshire, HD6 1DN.

Single Issue £5.50

3 Issue UK Subscription £15.00

6 Issue UK Subscription £30.00

12 Issue UK Subscription £55.00