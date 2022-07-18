What’s inside the new Rugby League World magazine (July 2022)

The famous Leeds Rhinos ‘golden generation’ swept all before them in Super League but replacing them hasn’t been easy. Can Headingley’s conveyer belt of talent keep rolling out the stars of the future? The new issue of Rugby League World magazine goes behind the scenes to find out.

Toulouse Olympique are fighting for survival in their debut Super League season. Should the system be changed to allow promoted clubs more time to establish themselves in the top flight? Harrison Hansen tells us why he thinks it needs to happen.

Meanwhile, Leigh are currently aiming to win promotion back to Super League, but we’re travelling back 40 years to 1982 to revisit one of the club’s greatest triumphs as they claimed the First Division Championship title.

At the other end of the Championship table, Workington Town are having a tough time of it this year, but Carl Forber tells us why his loyalty to the cause remains undimmed.

In League One, Martyn Ridyard may be one of the old hands at Oldham now, but he talks to us about his renewed energy for the task of getting the club promoted back to the Championship.

And we’re all familiar with seeing overseas players arrive from down under, but Taylor White is blazing a new trail having crossed the Atlantic to join Wigan Warriors. She tells us about her groundbreaking journey.

On the international scene, Louis Jouffret was always destined to be a rugby league player and he tells us why he can’t wait to pull on a French jersey in the World Cup, whilst York City Knights player Bailey Antrobus is also determined to be part of the tournament with Wales after his first taste of action against France in June.

Further afield, they may have succumbed to a heavy defeat against South Africa recently, but Brazil’s fledgling rugby league team is full of enthusiasm for the future and we hear why.

Off the field, despite the occasional on-screen frivolity over a pie or a plate of chips, Premier Sports presenter Ross Fiddes explains why rugby league is much more than just another job to him.

