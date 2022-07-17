What’s inside League Express – Mon 18th July 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from all the latest action in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League One.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks can anyone produce a viable plan for Odsal Stadium?

Garry Schofield reacts to last week’s epic State of Origin decider.

Championship Focus: Could Kent embrace the Broncos?

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Round up of the latest NRL and Origin action.

Our countdown to the Rugby League World Cup continues with a focus on Cook Islands.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Daniel Divet, the Frenchman who was part of the team that beat Great Britain.

Our readers have their say in another lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop