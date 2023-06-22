Rugby League World (July 2023) – What’s inside & where to get it

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 486 (JULY 2023)

WHAT’S INSIDE…

The news that the World Cup would not be going ahead as planned in France in 2025 has set the international game back just at a time when it looked as if genuine progress might be made on that front with the announcement of a three Test series involving England and Tonga later this year. With every step forward the sport makes, it seems we also have to take several massive steps backwards. So where does international rugby league go from here? It’s a question we begin to try and find answers to in this issue.

Brighter news comes from Uganda, where York Valkyrie recently undertook a successful trip to promote rugby league and we have a full report and pictures.

Scott Taylor takes the hotseat for this month’s Quickfire Q & A and we chat to our cover star David Fifita about his return to Wakefield and whether he can inspire Trinity to Super League survival.

John Asiata talks about his controversial decision to refuse the Covid vaccine which cost him his career in the NRL, and his subsequent move to Super League with Leigh, which seems to be paying dividends as the Leopards confound expectations to challenge for the play-offs.

In the Championship, we catch up with Cory Aston who is back where it all began for him at Sheffield and the Eagles are flying high in the Championship following his return.

In League One, Hayden Freeman tells us why he is perfectly happy to stay and keep breaking records with his local club, Midlands Hurricanes, despite offers to move elsewhere.

Faye Gaskin returns to action in the Women’s Super League after a lengthy injury layoff and she explains what motivated her to keep battling to save her career.

On the amateur scene we look back at the President’s Cup tournament, and we have our usual selection of international features too.

All this and plenty more in another packed issue. Order your copy now!