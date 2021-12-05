Rugby League World magazine to return in January

After an absence of almost two years, League Publications Limited is delighted to announce that Rugby League World magazine will make its return in January.

The glossy monthly magazine was last published in late March 2020, just as the entire nation went into its first lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the game also suspended and so much uncertainty around at the time, the difficult decision was made to suspend publication until such a time when it was viable to return.

It had been hoped the magazine could resume this year, but the postponement of the World Cup, scheduled for this autumn, scuppered those plans.

But with 2022 now just around the corner, Rugby League World will make its comeback on Friday, January 28 with a special season-launch issue, giving readers all the information they will need ahead of the new campaign. The issue will also come with a free fixture booklet covering the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

There will, however, be some changes as the nation continues to navigate the changed post-Covid landscape. The magazine will no longer be available to buy in shops, it will only be available direct from League Publications Limited either as single issues or on subscription in print or digital format.

Print subscriptions start from just £13 and can be ordered now from the TotalRL.com Shop or by calling 01484 401895 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-5.30pm). Customers wishing to order by cheque or postal order can find all the necessary details by clicking here.

The magazine’s executive editor John Drake said: “2022 promises to be a memorable year for Rugby League, with four different TV channels showcasing our great game, as well as the long-awaited World Cup starting next October.

“The return of Rugby League World will allow us, alongside our sister publication, League Express, to continue to bring you the best, and most in-depth coverage of the whole game.

“I would like to give my sincere thanks to all of our current subscribers, who have stuck with us during our enforced absence. We really do appreciate your support.

“All active subscriptions will automatically pick up where they left off and resume with the 2022 season launch issue.

“I know we have been away for some time now, but hopefully it will prove to be worth the wait as we aim to play a huge role in what promises to be a big year for the game.”