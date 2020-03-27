Rugby League World signs off with an upbeat message: “We’ll Be Back!”

The sport of Rugby League, along with every other sport around the world, is reeling from the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic, and this issue of Rugby League World was put together as the crisis was unfolding all around us.

We’ve struck an optimistic note on the cover, which proudly proclaims ‘we’ll be back’ – and this applies to the magazine itself as well as the sport, as this will be our last issue until Rugby League returns to action (*).

Before we go, we’ve got plenty to keep you informed and entertained during the enforced shutdown of life as we know it, so if you’re craving a Rugby League fix, grab a copy wherever and however you can!

Available to download now via the Rugby League World app or at www.totalrl.com/rlw

In shops across the UK (those that are still open) from Friday 27th March

Single copies available to order from www.totalrl.com/shop

As well as a look at the unavoidable subject of how the pandemic will affect Rugby League in the short and long term, we’ve got an example from the past of how the game has coped with fixture pile-ups caused by lengthy postponements before. Can we learn any lessons?

St Helens and England star Alex Walmsley writes for Rugby League World to give his thoughts on how the sport needs to support clubs outside Super League to survive the current crisis, and whether the Ashes series can continue. His Saints teammate, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook answers our readers’ quirky questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Carl Ablett tell us what he’s up to since his retirement from the game.

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford gives us his unvarnished opinion on why his side made a better start to Super League this season than last, before everything ground to a halt.

We talk to an Australian who has chosen to make a name for himself in the National Conference League with Wigan St Patricks and Keith Mason tells us about the next steps for his fictional Rugby League ‘superhero’ who may be on his way to Netflix soon.

We have the lowdown on how the teams will line up in the Women’s Super League when the season resumes, plus her Featherstone teammates pay tribute to Natalie Harrowell who sadly passed away suddenly late last year.

In the Championship, we take time out with Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard, and in League 1, North Wales Crusaders stalwart Tommy Johnson talks to us about his nine year stint with the Welsh club.

On the international scene, we have features on Captain Colombia, a new club in the Netherlands, a visit to one of the most remote teams in the world, Alau Eagles from the Cape York Peninsula in North Queensland, plus our regular round ups from France, Wales and Australia.

And if you want to keep fit during the global lockdown, we’ve a new feature with training tips too.

(*) PUBLISHING SUSPENSION NOTICE

Due to the ongoing disruptions to daily life caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, including the suspension of the entire Rugby League season both in the UK and in Australia, we have taken the very difficult decision to temporarily suspend publication of Rugby League World.

Our primary concern is the health and safety of our team and our readers, and of course, the ongoing quality of the magazine itself.

If you are a subscriber to the print or the digital edition, your subscriptions will be paused until we can resume publication. You do not need to take any further action, we will arrange this for you.

If you pay for your subscription by quarterly Direct Debit, no further payments will be taken until we resume our normal publication cycle. You do not need to contact your bank or ourselves, we will arrange this for you.

Unfortunately, none of us know how long this situation is likely to go on at the present time, but as the cover of this issue proudly proclaims, we’ll be back, as soon as our sport returns to action.

We hope you enjoy this issue, which was put together as the current crisis was evolving around us, and we would love to receive your feedback on it, along with your thoughts on any Rugby League related topic while we’re away.

In the meantime, you can keep in touch with all the latest Rugby League news via our website at www.totalrl.com and join in discussions with other Rugby League fans around the world in our online forums.

Take care, stay safe, and we’ll see you again as soon as we can!

The Rugby League World Editorial Team