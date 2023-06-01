Rugby union star admits he love rugby league and “watching Wigan” after being linked with persistent Super League move

THE likelihood of rugby union and rugby league stars doing a code swap is perhaps unlikely considering the difference in rules as well as aspects of both games.

However, a number of players have made the move – to differing degrees of success.

The likes of Sam Tomkins, Sam Burgess, Joel Tomkins and Lesley Vainikolo have endured difficult rugby union careers despite being highly revered in league whilst others such as Jason Robinson, Andy Farrell and Kyle Eastmond have made it big in the 15-man code after doing the same in the 13-man game.

In terms of those coming from rugby union to league, it is perhaps more rare with some players such as Luther Burrell failing to make his mark.

But, one player who is consistently linked to the 13-man code is Owen Farrell, whose father Andy is a hero in both codes.

Owen was part of the Saracens side that lifted the English Premiership trophy at the weekend in a 35-25 win over Sale, and he has admitted that he still has a major love for rugby league.

“I always wonder if I could do it, if I’d be any good,” Farrell told the Daily Mirror.

“I love the game, I love watching Wigan,” the 31-year old continued. “I’m obsessed with the NRL, I watch as much as I can.

“Until I moved down south, until there was talk of my dad moving to rugby union, I didn’t know what rugby union was. Like, I’d see the England games sometimes and see the World Cup and I’d see some Six Nations, but I weren’t really into it, if I’m honest.

“The love for the game came later on. But my first love was nothing but rugby league.”

At the end of last year, Sam Tomkins – who will retire at the end of the year after an illustrious career – described Farrell as “the best rugby league player in the last ten years” despite the fly-half never playing the game.

“I think Owen would be the best player in Super League every single year, he’s that good,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim Show.

“He’s the best rugby league player in the last ten years and he’s never played a game, in my opinion.

“If you had to design a rugby league player, if you got all the best rugby league brains in the world that came up with a player, it would be Owen Farrell without doubt. I think he’s tough, he’s resilient, he’s very smart, he reads the game really well, he can kick, he can pass, if you run into him he’ll smash you, he’s got everything.”