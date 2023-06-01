Wigan Warriors forward makes loan move for the rest of the 2023 season

WIGAN WARRIORS prop forward/second-rower Ramon Silva has made a season-long loan move.

The 21 year-old had been with London Broncos to enable him to gain some valuable game time, and previously had spells with Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders, but will now link up with Toulouse Olympique for the rest of the 2023 Championship season.

In 2022, Silva was a regular in the Wigan Reserves side that lifted the Reserves Grand Final Trophy.

Transition Coach, John Duffy said: “This is a further opportunity for Ramon to continue his development playing week in, week out in a full time environment as well as the new culture that comes with playing in France.

“A huge thank you to Mick Eccles at London for all the hard work he has put in helping Ramon with the past few months. We look forward to observing Ramon further over the remainder of the 2023 season.”