Rugby union star Henry Arundell rejects three rugby league clubs

RUGBY UNION star Henry Arundell has knocked back THREE rugby league clubs as the Rugby Football Union broaches a plan to hand the 21-year-old a hybrid contract.

Arundell signed just a one-year deal with Racing 92, but began life in France as best as possible with a hat-trick on his debut.

That has prompted NRL sides to approach the England international about potentially leaving the 15-man code behind for the 13-man sport.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Wests Tigers and The Dolphins have been rejected by Arundell, whilst League Express understands that the New Zealand Warriors have too been knocked back.

Arundell’s agent, Ryan Shahin – of Twenty Sports Group – said: “Players of Henry’s calibre generate almost constant interest. Whilst we have had a couple of enquiries recently from NRL sides, these are not something Henry has entertained or considered in any way, and we were clear in our response.

“Any reports of a possible move to rugby league are false. Henry is excited for the remainder of the season with Racing – and hopefully with England.”

In a determination to keep Arundell in the UK, the RFU are contemplating ‘hybrid’ contracts.

