Rugby Union World Cup officials force Toulouse Olympique’s hand as three Championship fixtures set for different destinations

ALL eyes have been firmly focused on Toulouse Olympique this afternoon, with the club’s fixtures against Swinton Lions, Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers unable to take place at the Stade Ernest Wallon in August and September.

That’s because the Toulouse stadium will be used as a base by Japan for the Rugby World Cup, leaving the Lions, Raiders and Rovers stranded in terms of travel arrangements.

Featherstone themselves were only notified about the issue when Toulouse posted on social media, League Express understands, with their fixture expected to be rearranged for somewhere else in the city.

Meanwhile, the Lions’ and Raiders’ away fixtures could be moved further afield with Albi or Carcassonne under consideration.

After being contacted by League Express, an RFL spokesperson revealed: “We were only advised of this issue in recent weeks by Toulouse, and we are still awaiting their proposed solutions.

“We have stressed to them the importance of considering the supporters who have already made arrangements to travel to Toulouse.”

League Express further understands that Toulouse believed they would still be ok to play at the Stade Ernest Wallon in August and September and that it is a late change from the Rugby World Cup which has inadvertently affected them.