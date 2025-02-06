Ryan Brierley on Wigan Warriors speculation and how close he came to leaving Salford Red Devils

RYAN BRIERLEY insists that his focus has been “purely on playing” for Salford Red Devils following a tumultuous off-season.

The club’s financial problems have been well-documented, with the RFL most recently instructing Salford to sell players in a bid to reach a £1.2 million sustainability cap.

That has seen the likes of Brierley being linked with a move elsewhere, with Wigan Warriors one of the reported targets for the fullback.

However, with recent takeover murmurings growing at a rapid pace, Salford have been able to keep hold of their stars.

But, just how close was Brierley to an exit from the Red Devils?

“You’d have to ask the powers-that-be,” Brierley told League Express.

“It’s interesting because you see a lot of players being rumoured to leave but, ultimately, we are contracted to Salford and unless I was told any different by Paul Rowley – who probably wouldn’t have let me go anyway – then I am a Salford player.

“It has all been outside noise and social media, but I let the club and my agent deal with that stuff.

“My focus has been purely on playing for Salford Red Devils.”

Of course, each year the Red Devils are predicted to finish in the bottom four, but Brierley insists that the Salford stars do not take much notice of it.

“I find it funny, I’m trying to give a serious answer but I know what the lads are like and we don’t really take much notice of it.

“It’s not like we are trying to prove people wrong, everyone has their own opinion but we are focusing on what we can control and bring to the party.

“It’s going to take a lot of luck and fortune our way to keep everyone fit and healthy but hopefully we can keep our best players on the field and go one step further than we did last year.”