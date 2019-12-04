Ryan Brierley makes Super League move

Ryan Brierley will be a Super League player next season, despite the fact he has left Toronto Wolfpack.

Total Rugby League understands the free-scoring halfback is set to take up a one-year deal with rival Super Leauge club Hull Kingston Rovers after agreeing to become their 20th signing of the off-season.

The Robins reached an agreement to sign the former Leigh and Huddersfield ace after first showing interest several weeks ago.

Brierley, who memorably scored two vital tries against the Robins for the Giants in the 2016 Qualifiers, has been free to leave the Wolfpack for some time, despite his impressive try-scoring record.

He has now decided to link up with Tony Smith’s side, this despite reports from one journalist that the Robins had turned him down, linking him with several Championship and League 1 clubs in the process.

Other Super League clubs have shown interest in recent times. Namely, Salford and Leeds Rhinos were among those to express interest in recent months. However, the lure of Smith and Danny McGuire, Brierley’s idol as a youngster, has seen him move to Humberside.

Bursting onto the scene with Leigh, he produced a stunning run with the club, scoring a staggering 133 tries in 125 games, which earned him a move to Super League.

In his single spell in the top flight, he bagged 15 tries in 25 games, before joining Toronto midway through their inaugural season.

Now back in Super League, Brierley is ready to prove his talent at the highest level. He will compete for a place in the team alongside Jamie Ellis, Joe Keyes, Mikey Lewis and Jamie Ellis, the latter of whom also completed a move to Craven Park this week.