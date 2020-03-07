Saddleworth postponed – but other NCL games to go ahead

Only one of today’s 24 fixtures in the National Conference League will not be played, Totalrl.com understands.

The Division Two match between Saddleworth Rangers and Wigan St Jude’s was called off yesterday because Rangers’ pitch is unfit following the recent adverse weather.

But NCL Administrator Alan Smith had not been informed, this morning, of any issues elsewhere.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 March 2020

PREMIER DIVISION

Lock Lane v Pilkington Recs

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Lions

Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside

West Hull v Siddal

York Acorn v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Hull Dockers v Milford

Ince Rose Bridge v Oulton Raiders

Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers

Myton Warriors v Skirlaugh

Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley

West Bowling v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO

Beverley v Woolston Rovers

Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields

Dewsbury Celtic v Barrow Island

Hunslet Warriors v Clock Face Miners

Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Judes – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Drighlington v Hensingham

Eastmoor Dragons v East Leeds

Gateshead Storm v Batley Boys

Heworth v Askam

Leigh East v Waterhead Warriors

Millom v Oldham St Annes

