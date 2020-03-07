Saddleworth postponed – but other NCL games to go ahead

   March 7, 2020

Only one of today’s 24 fixtures in the National Conference League will not be played, Totalrl.com understands.

The Division Two match between Saddleworth Rangers and Wigan St Jude’s was called off yesterday because Rangers’ pitch is unfit following the recent adverse weather.

But NCL Administrator Alan Smith had not been informed, this morning, of any issues elsewhere.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 March 2020

PREMIER DIVISION
Lock Lane v Pilkington Recs
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Lions
Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside
West Hull v Siddal
York Acorn v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE
Hull Dockers v Milford
Ince Rose Bridge v Oulton Raiders
Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers
Myton Warriors v Skirlaugh
Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley
West Bowling v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO
Beverley v Woolston Rovers
Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields
Dewsbury Celtic v Barrow Island
Hunslet Warriors v Clock Face Miners
Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Judes – postponed

DIVISION THREE
Drighlington v Hensingham
Eastmoor Dragons v East Leeds
Gateshead Storm v Batley Boys
Heworth v Askam
Leigh East v Waterhead Warriors
Millom v Oldham St Annes

