Saints and Salford dominate League Express Readers’ Poll results

St Helens and Salford dominate the 2019 League Express Readers’ Poll awards.

Six Saints players have been named in the team of the year in what is further evidence of the Super League champions’ dominance in 2019.

Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, James Roby and Luke Thompson all made the team, with Roby being voted as both the mature player and club captain of the year.

As for fellow Grand Finalists Salford, they scooped the club of the year award, which is voted for by League Express readers. The Red Devils earned 43% of the vote, with St Helens coming in second and Whitehaven, who were League 1 Champions, third.

Both the player and coach of the year awards went to Salford too, with Jackson Hastings receiving over 50% of the vote for player of the year and Ian Watson receiving 49% of the vote in the coaching category, cruising to the crown ahead of Justin Holbrook, who received 26.5%.

Wigan’s Morgan Smithies was named both young player and best domestic newcomer of the year, with Warrington’s Blake Austin named best overseas newcomer.

Danny McGuire pipped George Williams to the award for the player who will be most missed, while in the Women’s Super League, Victoria Molyneux received the player of the year award.

New Warrington signing Matty Ashton was selected as the Championship player of the year after a superb year at Swinton, while Brian McDermott was named coach of the year after guiding Toronto to promotion.

It was a clean sweep in League 1, with Whitehaven’s Mark Shackley and Gary Charlton winning the player and coach awards respectively.

© League Express Mon 30th Dec 2019