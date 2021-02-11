Saints and Salford to open Super League season

Super League has confirmed that the 2021 Betfred Super League season will commence on Friday 26 March and it has released the opening weekend’s fixtures, with every game being live on Sky Sports.

Super League club season-ticket holders will also be able to watch their teams via Our League, which clubs will reveal how to access before the season starts.

All the double-header fixtures will be played behind closed doors on consecutive days, and in line with current Government protocols, at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

In a change to the initial 2021 format, the revised structure will now see teams compete over 25 rounds, including Dacia Magic Weekend. The season finale, the Betfred Super League Grand Final, will take place as originally scheduled at Old Trafford on Saturday, 9 October. The change in format is due to the two-week delay from the original 11 March start date that was announced in December 2020.

The first game of new season sees a repeat of the 2019 Grand Final with reigning Champions St Helens facing last year’s Challenge Cup finalists Salford Red Devils (kick-off 6pm) before 2020 runners-up Wigan Warriors take on local rivals and newly promoted Leigh Centurions (kick-off 8.15pm).

Dacia Magic Weekend remains part of the calendar for 2021, but due to ongoing Covid-19 crowd restrictions at sporting events, the proposed date for the St James’ Park showpiece, has been moved to 4-5 September.

Details of when any additional tickets will go on sale will be announced in due course.

On the announcement Rhodri Jones, Super League chief commercial officer said: “With the start of the season a little over a month away, Super League would like to thank all our clubs, Sky Sports, our partners and the RFL for their tireless work in helping us make these announcements today.

“We look forward to continuing to work together throughout the 2021 season to deliver what promises to be another fantastic season.”

“Confirmation that Dacia Magic Weekend remains an important part of the 2021 season shows our commitment to the event and thanks must go to Newcastle United in supporting us to achieve this.

“Whilst it is frustrating for all involved to not be welcoming fans back into our stadiums for the start of the season, we are hopeful that as the situation in the country continues to improve and the vaccine rollout nears completion, we will be seeing fans enjoying live sport again soon.

“We will continue to work with all of our stakeholders to ensure that we are ready to deliver the return of fans in a safe and secure way.”

Round 1, Emerald Headingley Stadium (all games live on Sky Sports Arena);

FRIDAY, 26 MARCH (both games live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena)

ST HELENS v SALFORD RED DEVILS, 6pm

LEIGH CENTURIONS v WIGAN WARRIORS, 8.15pm

SATURDAY, 27 MARCH (both games live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena)

WAKEFIELD TRINITY v LEEDS RHINOS, 3pm

CATALANS DRAGONS v HULL KR, 5.15pm

SUNDAY, 28 MARCH (both games live on Sky Sports Mix and Arena)

HULL FC v HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS, 12.30pm

CASTLEFORD TIGERS v WARRINGTON WOLVES, 2.45pm

Full fixtures for the 2021 Betfred Super League season will be published on Friday 26 February, marking one month to go until the new season kicks-off.