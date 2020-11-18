Saints confirm Mata’utia capture

St Helens have confirmed the signing of Sione Mata’utia.

The Australia international joins the club on a two-year deal with the option of a third after leaving Newcastle Knights.

Mata’utia is Australia’s youngest ever player after debuting aged 18 and can play centre or back-row.

Still only 24, Mata’utia has played 124 NRL games, scoring 31 tries.

A centre or back-row, his capture adds to Saints’ overseas recruitment for 2021, with Joel Thompson and Agnatius Paasi also joining the club.

“I am really excited,” he said.

“I have been at the Knights since I was a junior so it was hard to leave, but it is an exciting move. I have heard nothing but good things about Saints from my brother and if I was moving to England it was definitely to Saints.

“I love the pressure of always trying to be the best and at the top is what excites me. People expect Saints to be at the top and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I have known Kristian Woolf for a long time since he coached me at the Knights and I have got along with him really well. He is an honest man and that is what I like about him and his coaching. Firm feedback is what takes my footy to the next level and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf said: “Sione is a terrific person and I know that because I have coached him. He is a real good trainer and professional in regard to how he goes about his work. He is a good player and we see him as a bloke who can come in and play in the forwards for us and give us some real speed around the ruck as he has a good skill set.

“He can also play on an edge and offer us some ‘punch’ out there. He is a real strong defender too and he ticks a lot of boxes for us on and off the field. He will work really hard and want to make an impact on the side and he is going to fit into the group really well.”