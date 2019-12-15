Saints dominate RLW rankings

A staggering eight St Helens players have been named in Rugby League World magazine’s top 20 players of 2019.

The Super League Champions dominated all before them this year and that has been recognised by the individual acknowledgment of their players in the magazine’s annual countdown.

Of the eight who are included, four are in the top seven to further assert their excellence this year.

The list was compiled by the Rugby League media and will be published in full when the magazine hits the stores on Friday.

Salford and Warrington both have three representatives in the list, while there are two players each from Wigan and Castleford. The final two players come from sides that didn’t reach the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Kristian Woolf is thought to be assessing the overseas player market, with the champions one of the few clubs that has a quota spot left going into the new campaign.

Saints have one full overseas spot free, giving Woolf the opportunity to recruit overseas.

Nothing is thought to be imminent, but Saints are open to recruiting should the Tonga head coach fancy dipping into the market.