Saints lead Super League chase for Matt Dufty

St Helens are reportedly leading a pack of several clubs who are trying to entice St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty to Super League.
Dufty is an outstanding attacking fullback who has been in fine form for the Dragons recently, although the club has told him it will not re-sign him after the end of this season.
St Helens’ current fullback Lachlan Coote is off contract at the end of the season, with the club having given him time to decide whether to return with his young family to Australia.
Saints coach Kristian Woolf has previously pointed out that he is prepared to give Coote as long as possible to decide his future while, if Coote does decide to leave St Helens, he would also have the option of giving the fullback slot to Jack Welsby.