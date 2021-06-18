Saints lead Super League chase for Matt Dufty

St Helens are reportedly leading a pack of several clubs who are trying to entice St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty to Super League. Dufty is an outstanding attacking fullback who has been in fine form for the Dragons recently, although the club has told him it will not re-sign him after the end of this season.

And with most other NRL clubs already well provided for at fullback, Dufty may well find that his best opportunities lie in Super League.