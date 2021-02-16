Saints to face Leigh in Makinson Testimonial

St Helens will host Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions on Saturday 13th March 2021 (kick off 6pm) at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Tommy Makinson’s Testimonial fixture.

The St Helens and England winger was awarded a Testimonial year in 2021 after making over 240 appearances for the Red Vee. To kick off the celebrations, Saints will take on Leigh in the first confirmed pre-season fixture ahead of the new 2021 Betfred Super League campaign, giving both sets of supporters the chance for a first glimpse of both clubs’ new signings in action.

Unfortunately there will be no fans allowed in the stadium, so the only way fans can watch the game is via the RFL’s Our League platform, where the game will be live streamed at a cost of £5, with all the money going to Tommy’s Testimonial fund.

Prices will increase to £6.99 on the day of the game, so both clubs are urging fans to buy tickets now.

BOOK YOUR LIVE STREAM BY CLICKING HERE.

On the fixture, Makinson said: “I am delighted to be facing Leigh in my Testimonial fixture. Of course it is a shame we can’t welcome fans in to watch the game in person but hopefully as many sign up to Our League and watch the game for just £5.

“It could be the only opportunity for supporters to see the Saints and our new signings in action before the new season and we are all looking forward to getting out there again as we prepare to defend our Super League title!”

A full report of Tommy Makinson’s Testimonial game will appear in League Express dated 15 March 2021.