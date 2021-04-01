Saints too good for resilient Robins in Mose tribute game

St Helens were too good in the end for Hull Kingston Rovers tonight, scoring four tries, including two from Regan Grace, after going ten points up in less than ten minutes, through tries by Grace and Jack Welsby.

Tommy Makinson converted the first but the Robins tightened up their defence over the next 30 minutes and the game was poised at 10-0 at half-time.

Makinson added a penalty for offside on 45 minutes before Theo Fages added a field-goal ten minutes later.

Hull KR forward George Lawler was sinbinned on 62 minutes and Saints took immediate advantage when substitute hooker Aaron Smith plunged over the line, and Grace rounded off the scoring on 71 minutes with a beautifully worked try.

The second round of games in Super League was dedicated to Mose Masoe, whose career included spells with both St Helens and Hull KR and fans were given the chance to buy virtual tickets to contribute to the Mose Masoe Foundatin, while Mose was a special guest with Sky Sports tonight.

