Salford duo cleared to play in the Challenge Cup Final after negative Covid-19 tests

Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan have been cleared to play in the Challenge Cup Final after receiving negative Covid-19 test results.

The pair had initially recorded inconclusive tests, leaving their availability in doubt.

But the pair have now tested negative and will be in a position to play.

Two other players who tested positive will continue to self-isolate and will miss the Wembley event.

Salford played on Tuesday against Hull Kingston Rovers, a game the club considered forfeiting after the positive and inconclusive tests.

“We were seriously talking about giving it away, we were talking about forfeiting,” the club’s Director of Rugby & Operations Ian Blease said.

“We couldn’t have done it operationally. But it was just the injuries, the niggles we’ve had. It’s at a player welfare stage now. Ollie Roberts has gone on that pitch, we wouldn’t have played him normally under any circumstances. If you watch the game, in the first tackle he was wincing and limping.

“But it was just for the integrity of the competition, we thought we couldn’t cancel, it just wouldn’t look good. I think we did the right thing, it could have jeopardised our plans for Wembley even further but we felt we had to play.”