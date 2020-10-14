Salford duo cleared to play in the Challenge Cup Final after negative Covid-19 tests

Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan have been cleared to play in the Challenge Cup Final after receiving negative Covid-19 test results.

The pair had initially recorded inconclusive tests, leaving their availability in doubt.

But the pair have now tested negative and will be in a position to play.

Salford considered forfeiting game with Hull KR

Two other players who tested positive will continue to self-isolate and will miss the Wembley event.

Salford played on Tuesday against Hull Kingston Rovers, a game the club considered forfeiting after the positive and inconclusive tests.

    

 

 