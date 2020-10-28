Salford forced to forfeit game with Warrington due to having just 13 fit men

The match between Salford and Warrington has been cancelled after the Red Devils couldn’t raise a team.

Super League and the RFL say the Red Devils have therefore forfeited the match and Warrington will be handed a 24-0 win.

An RFL statement said: “The matter will be referred to the RFL’s Compliance Department for further consideration.

“In the meantime, Super League continues to explore fixture rescheduling options in light of this morning’s announcements.”

Salford said they had just 13 fit players for the match after their victory over St Helens on Monday.

Ian Watson revealed players had played through illness while two played with broken ribs.

Warrington will now play Huddersfield on Friday instead.