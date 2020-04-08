Salford great has Coronavirus

Salford great Tex Evans is in hospital with the Coronavirus.
Evans, who played for the Red Devils in the 80s and 90s, is in an intensive care unit as he battles against COVID-19.
The Red Devils posted on twitter sending their well-wishes to the former fan favourite.
Evans also played for Swinton during his playing days.
The thoughts of everyone at Salford Red Devils are with club legend Tex Evans, who is currently in hospital with coronavirus.
💪 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/Cu5kS8Z8Wk
— Salford Red Devils, April 7, 2020