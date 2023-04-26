Salford Red Devils announce five-figure response to community-owned rugby league club offer

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced a massive figure in response to the club’s ‘Reds Rise Together’ initiative.

The Super League club has surpassed a total of £50,000 within the first day following the initiative, the club’s community share offer scheme that will see the club transition into the first elite rugby league club to become a legally community-owned entity.

Individuals have each invested between £100 and £10,000 thus far in order to receive a share in the club’s holding company – now a Community Benefit Society (CBS) – which entitles them to a vote at the club’s annual general meeting, as well as to stand for election to the CBS board.

Paul King, Salford Red Devils Managing Director said: “Reaching this milestone within the first day of the campaign is a tremendous show of support from our community.”

“We are already 20% of the way there to our initial target of raising £250,000 – but we cannot rest on our laurels. If we can reach towards our upper targets, we can do so much for our club and community. I implore every one of our supporters to get involved. Give what you can, spread the message, and let’s add another proud chapter in the story of our club’s long history.”