Warrington Wolves-linked forward Josh Kerr set for shock move

WARRINGTON WOLVES are in the market for a new forward – that much is true.

Following the departure of barnstorming prop Thomas Mikaele to the Gold Coast Titans, the Cheshire club has been actively searching for a replacement.

One of those names linked with a move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium is St George Illawarra Dragons prop Josh Kerr, with Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells naming Kerr a number of weeks ago.

Kerr has played his entire NRL career so far with the Dragons, registering 59 appearances since debuting back in 2019 whilst also playing five times for the Indigenous All Stars.

At just 27, the forward finds himself out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, with The Mole now reporting that Kerr is set for a move to The Dolphins for 2024 and 2025.

That is despite Kerr previously outlining his intention to stay at the club.

“My preference has always been to stay,“ Kerr told the Daily Telegraph.

“Like I say, I have entrenched myself in Wollongong. If they offer me anything it will be a reflection of where they see me in the future. I will base my decision on that.

“I kind of want to get it resolved. Last year I was in that dark spot not knowing where to go. Now the opportunity to have job security for another two or three years.

“You never know – I could do my leg at training. It is s scary thought. It is just good to know you are wanted again.

“Like I said, I would love to get It resolved. At the moment, open dialect with the Dragons. We just have to see what they come back with.”

With a move for Kerr unlikely, the Wolves were also linked with Penrith Panthers forward Scott Sorensen and former Featherstone Rovers prop Makahesi Makatoa, but both are deemed ‘unrealistic’ options at this present time.