Rugby union competition with same name as RFL created by 15-man code

THE Rugby Football League seemingly has competition from the 15-man code.

The likes of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, France, Fiji, Ireland, Kenya and the Unite States are all set to compete in the ‘World RFL’ – a rugby union sevens competition which will take place in July.

With New York and the Red Bull Arena the host – the stadium which is home to Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York Red Bulls – the competition is raising eyebrows in the 13-man sport given the name.

The ‘World RFL’ released a statement on its website, stating that it was “founded to establish America’s first professional major rugby sevens league, delivering avid and casual fans an exciting, world-class live sports event and media experience.

“Through collaboration with USA Rugby, The World RFL is committed to developing the league’s six-year growth into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment and gaming content, marketing initiatives, and grassroots programs aimed at educating and exciting America and the world’s rugby fans and players.”

There is a $1 million prize fund as the cream of the rugby union crop head to the States, but rugby league fans can’t help but wonder about the name.