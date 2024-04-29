This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Super League and NRL

SUPER LEAGUE

THURSDAY 2nd MAY

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons 20:00 (Sky)

FRIDAY 3rd MAY

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC 20:00 (Sky)

SATURDAY 4th MAY

Hull KR v St Helens 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers 17:30 (Sky/SuperLeague+)

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY 3rd MAY

Sheffield Eagles v Wakefield Trinity 19:30

SATURDAY 4th MAY

Dewsbury Rams v Toulouse Olympique 18:00

SUNDAY 5th MAY

Barrow Raiders v Batley Bulldogs 15:00

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers 15:00

Swinton Lions v Bradford Bulls 15:00

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster 15:00

York Knights v Whitehaven 15:00

LEAGUE ONE

SUNDAY 5th MAY

Keighley Cougars v Hunslet 15:00

Oldham v Newcastle Thunder 15:00

Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall 15:00

Workington Town v Midlands Hurricanes 15:00

NRL

THURSDAY 2nd MAY

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Penrith Panthers 10:50 (Watch NRL)

FRIDAY 3rd MAY

Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders 09:00 (Watch NRL)

Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters 11:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SATURDAY 4th MAY

Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers 06:00 (Watch NRL)

Gold Coast Titans v Melbourne Storm 08:30 (Watch NRL)

North Queensland Cowboys v Dolphins 10:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)

SUNDAY 5th MAY

Newcastle Knights v New Zealand Warriors 05:00 (Watch NRL)

Cronulla Sharks v St George Illawarra Dragons 07:05 (Sky/Watch NRL)

