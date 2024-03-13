Hull FC hit with blow as Warrington Wolves recall Joe Bullock

HULL FC have been hit with a blow with Warrington Wolves recalling back Joe Bullock from his loan spell at the MKM Stadium.

Of course, Warrington have let Gil Dudson join Salford Red Devils on a season-long loan, meaning Sam Burgess’ side are down a forward.

As such, Burgess has taken the chance to bring back Bullock, who began life as a Black and Whites player in good form.

A powerful middle who often brings impressive impact off the interchange bench, Bullock has been a regular feature for the Wolves since signing for the club from Wigan ahead of the 2022 campaign, making 41 appearances across the previous two campaigns.

