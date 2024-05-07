Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley makes ominous claim about centre Nene Macdonald after brilliant showing in Huddersfield Giants win

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has claimed that Nene Macdonald can improve, despite another brilliant showing in the club’s 18-16 win over Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

Macdonald had a hand in all three of Salford’s tries in Super League Round Ten, scoring two of them whilst also setting Ethan Ryan away for a scintillating score as the Red Devils held off a late Huddersfield comeback to consolidate their place in the play-offs.

The Papua New Guinea outside back has been superb since making the move to the Salford Community Stadium ahead of the 2024 season.

And though Rowley praised Macdonald for another great display, he has sent an ominous warning to the rest of Super League that the centre can improve further.

“He’s been brilliant, he is fantastic. I think he will get better and there is more to come from Nene. There are certain things that he knows he can improve on and is willing to work hard to improve on those,” Rowley said.

“What you see out there is the result of a lot of hard work. He’s a bit of a character but that doesn’t mean he is just a guy with a smiley face that turns up on match day and performs.

“He works really hard during the week and is very diligent at what he does.”

