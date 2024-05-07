Adrian Lam gives latest on Leigh Leopards future and Hull FC links

ADRIAN LAM has given his latest on his future at Leigh Leopards amidst links with Hull FC.

The Papua New Guinea native has been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium in recent weeks following the departure of head coach Tony Smith.

Lam has made quite the reputation for himself after steering Leigh to Championship promotion in 2022 and then Challenge Cup success in 2023 – and his name has been thrust to the forefront of media talk.

Now, the current Leopards boss has reiterated his stance of focusing on Leigh.

“I was linked with the Souths job last weekend and it’s Hull this week and probably someone else next week,” Lam said.

“My conversations have always been the focus on this team and this club. We are not comfortable where we sit on the ladder.

“I don’t want to get caught up in talking about negotiations with other clubs which is speculation for me. I’m on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis on where I am.”

Lam confessed that him being out of contract is probably the reason why he is being linked to new coaching roles.

“I’m off contract at the end of the year which is probably why those sort of links keep coming up. I’m forever having conversations with Derek, the club and my situation as a coach.

“Nothing has changed from a week ago, nothing will probably change in a month, it might take three months.

“I’ve tried to push those things aside and make sure I focus on this team because we need to start winning.”

Lam was also asked if the Hull job would interest him.

“I haven’t had any thoughts down the line on Hull, but as a professional on any business or way of life if you are off contract you have to talk where the opportunities are. That’s just common sense.”

