Luke Thompson on his time at Wigan Warriors so far, similarities with St Helens and whether another NRL move would tempt him

LUKE THOMPSON has admitted that he is “quite happy” with how his form has been at the Wigan Warriors so far in 2024.

Thompson, who came through the ranks at St Helens before moving on to the Canterbury Bulldogs during the 2020 season, signed a four-year deal with the Warriors ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

After suffering with injury at the Bulldogs on a consistent basis, Thompson is thankful to be injury free and admits he is in decent form as things stand.

“I’m really enjoying it so far, I feel like I’ve been playing consistently,” Thompson said.

“I’m quite happy with how I’m going, I’m just looking to build on my performances each week and I’m enjoying my rugby.

“I’m over the foot injury I had at Canterbury. I got back last year for four games in which it was pretty sore, but I rested it up in the off-season before getting a good pre-season under my belt.

“It’s not really bothered me at all this year so I’m happy about that. I’ve got my match fitness back.”

Whilst with the Bulldogs, the Belmore club was struggling in the NRL, but he has expressed similarities between Wigan, former club Saints and the Bulldogs.

“It’s the professionalism, the two (Wigan and St Helens) clubs being big is understood in both places. When you walk through the door you know what’s expected of you.

“There are high standards, they are both hard-working teams and I see a lot of similarities in the work ethic of the players.

“Whilst I was at Canterbury, the team struggled over there in the three-and-a-half years I was there. We had a big turnover of players and continuity in the staff. We definitely trained hard over there.

“It’s a different challenge in the NRL. There are a few more teams and it’s pretty ruthless. I definitely see similarities between Wigan, Saints and the NRL which is why both Super League clubs have won the World Club Challenge against NRL teams.”

Does Thompson himself have aspirations to return to the NRL one day?

“I’m not too sure, you never really know what’s around the corner but I’m definitely enjoying my time here at Wigan.

“I’m focused on my job here. You never know what happens in the future, maybe if I go into coaching or the performance side of things.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast