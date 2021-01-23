Salford Red Devils confirm Dec Patton capture

Salford Red Devils have completed the signing of Dec Patton.

As first revealed by League Express, the playmaker has joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal following his release from Warrington.

Patton, who made over 100 appearances for the Wolves, is the final addition to the squad for new coach Richard Marshall, who was looking to add depth at hooker.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Salford. It’s a great set up here,” Patton said.

“I know Rich (Marshall) and some of lads already, but now I’m enjoying getting to know some new faces.

“This is a fresh start and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Marshall added: “When I arrived here, I identified some key areas where we needed to strengthen, and this signing helps us achieve that.

“Dec’s versatility means he will bring greater depth to our squad in a number of areas.

“He’s a player who I’ve worked with previously and continued to monitor ever since.

“I am confident that he will thrive in our group and we can help him unlock his full potential.”