Salford Red Devils confirm immediate departure of Dan Sarginson

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed the immediate departure of Dan Sarginson.

The club posted on Twitter: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Dan Sarginson has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Dan for his time at the club and wish him the best for the future.”

