Super League destination likely for Dan Sarginson following Salford Red Devils exit?

SALFORD RED DEVILS this morning announced the immediate departure of star Dan Sarginson following four seasons at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils posted on Twitter: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Dan Sarginson has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Dan for his time at the club and wish him the best for the future.”

Now, there has been speculation about where his future may lie, with most fingers pointing towards Wakefield Trinity in their quest for a fullback following the injury to Max Jowitt.

Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth hinted about a potential signing in his press conference yesterday stating: “We’re looking at a couple (of signings), we should have an announcement in the next day or so but in terms of outside backs, we’re pretty lucky in the wing spots, we had four wingers to sort into two spots.

“Elsewhere, we might bring in a body or two to create some competition for places.”

Though Applegarth states there is a plethora of wingers, he didn’t mention a fullback with Trinity failing to strike a deal for Jamie Shaul towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season.

Of course, there is also the potential of a move to the Leigh Leopards who have still been scouring the market in a bid to strengthen their squad.

Adrian Lam has added Joe Shorrocks to his squad in recent weeks and confirmed that the Leopards were still looking for new recruits.