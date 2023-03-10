Former Super League forward Gareth Hock charged by police over multiple alleged offences

FORMER Super League forward Gareth Hock has been charged by police over multiple alleged offences.

Hock, 39, appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on February 16 and will again appear before Manchester Crown Square Crown Court later this month.

The former Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Featherstone Rovers and Widnes Vikings prop has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour as well as two driving offences.

It is being alleged that Hock failed to report an accident having been the alleged driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident with Hock also being accused, as the driver of a vehicle, that he allegedly failed to stop after a road accident.

The reported accident from which the charges relate occurred on November 11 2022, with the alleged involvement of an Audi A6 on Gathurst Road in Orrell.

Hock has also been capped five times by England and nine times by Great Britain.